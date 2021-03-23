ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Health Bureau officials say more than 25,000 people have been vaccinated at their clinics.
Nationally, the CDC says roughly 25% of the U.S. population has received at least one of three COVID-19 vaccines.
The stats come at a time when a fourth vaccine maker, AstraZeneca, is coming under fire for using incomplete or outdated data in announcing its vaccine trial results. Some people are wondering whether the AstraZeneca controversy will discourage people from getting vaccinated.
Health bureau officials say they don't think so, because AstraZeneca's vaccine isn't a factor in the U.S.
Dr. Luther Rhodes with LVHN says people who are hesitant about getting the three vaccines that are available should talk to their doctor about their reservations. Health officials say it will take a while for the AstraZeneca vaccine to complete the FDA review process and become a part of that conversation.
"This company was called out by our monitoring agencies and our monitoring agencies are doing their job and ensuring that safety comes first," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network.
"So the public can be reassured that the vaccines that do pass are what they say they are."
The CDC says mass vaccination could begin as early as May 1. It's unknown if questions surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine will be resolved by then.