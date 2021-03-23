U.S. health officials say results from a trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have included “outdated information” and that could mean the company provided an incomplete view of efficacy data. In an extraordinary rebuke, just hours after AstraZeneca on Monday announced its vaccine worked well in a U.S. study, an independent panel that oversees the study scolded the company for cherry-picking results, according to a senior administration official.. AstraZeneca said Tuesday that the data it released a day earlier included cases up to Feb. 17 and that it was continuing to analyze cases that have occurred since then. The company said that a preliminary analysis of data that has continued to roll in was consistent with what it had already reported.