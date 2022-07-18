For more than two years we've talked about masking and avoiding contact with people if you contract COVID.
Are the recommendations still the same? What should you do if you contract COVID now?
Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, a infectious disease specialist with St. Luke's, says COVID hospitalizations are up again in our area.
"Six weeks ago BA.5 represented about 1 percent of the strains that are now in our area and currently it is well over 60 percent," Jahre said.
But he says that COVID in 2022 is less cause for panic than it was before.
Current CDC guidelines say to isolate or quarantine for five days after testing positive, and to mask up for 10.
Jahre says this strain is less severe and, though more transmissible, most in the hospital are unvaccinated or highly vulnerable. That's why he believes the current quarantine and isolation regulations should not be one-size-fits-all.
"So it's one thing to talk about people being contagious when they're symptomatic. But we also know that that contagious period is actually two days before they're symptomatic. So by that point, they've already exposed many of the people that they're living with, and they're in the same household," Jahre said.
"So is it really practical to separate yourself from everybody in that household to make sure that you, that person is in a separate room, each separately uses their own bathroom facilities? In some cases it is, in a lot of cases, it just isn't."
But not all experts recommend breaking from the CDC in any circumstances.
"I recommend following the CDC guidelines and I think it's important to think about other people in your world," said Belle Marks, Associate Director for Personal Health Services at the Allentown Health Bureau.
Because even if you have no symptoms "the virus is highly transmissible. So if I don't develop symptoms, that doesn't mean my neighbor might not. So I want to protect others as well."
The CDC's website has a calculator where you can plug in whether and when you were infected and whether you have symptoms, and it will let you know how long to isolate or quarantine for.
But there are certain things, as Jahre mentioned, that it doesn't take into account, like who you're around. And also, what to do if you've isolated or quarantined for five days and then you still test positive, with no symptoms. Health professionals recommend consulting your physician.