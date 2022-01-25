It's exactly one month after Christmas, and COVID-19 case numbers are finally starting to decline.
"About two weeks after the holidays we were at our maximum," said St. Luke's Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jeffrey Jahre.
Jahre says that maximum was well over 400 patients hospitalized with the virus.
"We're now in a plateau situation where we're at least one-third below what we were seeing," Jahre said.
Over at Lehigh Valley Health Network hospitals, it was a similar situation.
"At our peak we were over 500 cases," said LVHN CEO Dr. Brian Nester.
Nester says COVID hospitalizations at his facilities just dropped below the 400 mark.
Both doctors are reporting that their respective peaks saw the highest number of patient hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.
"We are in the thick of it right now. We are in the worst phase of the pandemic," Nester said.
The omicron variant is to blame. Jahre says roughly 98 percent of all cases are from this latest variant, a strain easily spread with generally milder symptoms.
But not for all.
"Are there people who end up on a ventilator with omicron, absolutely. Are there people who die of omicron absolutely, are there children who end up getting admitted to hospitals with omicron and tragically do poorly with it, that has certainly been the case," Jahre said.
Both health care companies say most of the patients not faring well are those who have chosen not to get the vaccine.
There is a "14 times greater chance of dying if you're unvaccinated," Nester said.