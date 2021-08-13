EASTON, Pa. - The CDC director gave the final OK: those who are immunocompromised can get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, effective immediately.
The FDA authorized the measure Thursday, and a CDC advisory panel voiced overwhelming support of it Friday afternoon.
"There's roughly an 85 greater chance of them actually having a breakthrough infection, and then its almost 500 times higher, in a number of elements in that population, of them ending up in the ICU and dying," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, the senior vice president of medical and academic affairs with the St. Luke's University Health Network.
That's why Jahre says we need to focus on those who are immunocompromised. That includes seven million Americans who are transplant recipients or have conditions like cancer, HIV, or AIDS.
Friday, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously approved a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for this group, 28 days after finishing the initial series of shots.
"It doesn't mean that the vaccines are not working or that they're not successful," said Dr. Timothy Friel, the chair of the Department of Medicine at Lehigh Valley Health Network. "We know that this is a tough-to-vaccinate group because of the way the way their immune systems work."
Friel stresses even with these third doses, anyone spending time with members of these vulnerable populations should also be getting vaccinated and taking extra precautions.
Local health systems and the Pennsylvania Department of Health agree vaccine supply is not an issue.
Planning has been underway.
"If it is the numbers that we would expect that would take advantage of this, we think we can handle it. We knew this was coming. We are prepared for it," said Jahre.
"This is something that we're not anticipating a mass rush for, but we know that there is a lot of anticipation among folks that have these conditions," said Friel.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health sent WFMZ a statement, saying in part, "The Department of Health is already working with vaccine providers on this important protection for these vulnerable Pennsylvanians. The department is confident that the commonwealth's strong vaccine supply and robust provider infrastructure will meet the needs of this critical population. As soon as details are available, we will be advising how best to access additional doses for people who are immunocompromised."
France and Israel have already made similar recommendations.