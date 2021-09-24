Some hospital systems in our area have started giving out third doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Booster shots are now available for people 65 and older, those living in a long-term care facility, and some people with underlying health conditions.
The CDC also approved boosters for people between the ages of 18 and 64 who are at increased risk of COVID-19 because of their workplace or institutional setting.
LVHN, St. Luke's and Geisinger are all scheduling appointments. Check with your local hospital for vaccine availability.