St Luke's Anderson Campus (1).jpg

St. Luke's Anderson Campus

Some hospital systems in our area have started giving out third doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Booster shots are now available for people 65 and older, those living in a long-term care facility, and some people with underlying health conditions.

The CDC also approved boosters for people between the ages of 18 and 64 who are at increased risk of COVID-19 because of their workplace or institutional setting.

LVHN, St. Luke's and Geisinger are all scheduling appointments. Check with your local hospital for vaccine availability.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.