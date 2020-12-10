WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - At Fellowship Community in Whitehall part of taking care of its residents means updating families about COVID-19.
COVID frontline workers and seniors in congregate care facilities will be the first to get the vaccine once it's approved by the FDA.
But ahead of the approval has been a lot of planning.
"We're working with CVS pharmacy they have been in contact with us they will be receiving a vaccine and they will be administering the vaccine," said Mary Kay McMahon, Fellowship's CEO.
McMahon says 286 residents and 450 employees will soon have the option to get vaccinated.
CVS says it will administer the vaccine to 40,000 facilities nationwide, including Phoebe Home in Allentown.
St. Luke's University Health Network officials say they expect to get close to 5,000 doses. Dr. Jeffrey Jahre says once the vaccine is received, the health network can vaccinate roughly 1,000 frontline employees a day.
McMahon and Jahre say employee vaccinations will be staggered as a precaution.
"We know we can expect in some cases some muscle soreness and even a low-grade temperature. We don't want to take a whole group of people potentially out of work on any given day," said Jahre.
Lehigh Valley Health Network says it also will be receiving vaccines for its frontline employees and will stagger administration as well.
Health officials say it's likely the second group of vaccinations for food service, transportation and EMS workers could come within a month to six weeks, with vaccines for the community at large this summer.
The vaccine will not be mandatory for anyone.