Could hackers hack your heart or your hearing?
Health officials say implanted medical devices like pacemakers, cochlear implants, and insulin pumps could be vulnerable to cyberattack.
"I don't think we're seeing health care terrorism on the individual level right now but we certainly could in the future," said Peter Pitts, President of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest.
According to its website, CMPI is a nonprofit, nonpartisan research and educational organization that seeks to advance the discussion and development of patient-centered health care.
Many of the 32 million devices that are implanted in Americans are connected to cell phones or hospital networks that are in turn connected to the internet.
Pitts says the immediate threat is hackers who try to plant ransomware in insurance company and hospital networks.
In March the FDA addressed the growing threat with a new cyber security draft guidance. Medtronic, one of the largest device manufacturers, says it is engaged in industry forums to respond during the comment period to ensure clarity in the final document.
In a statement, Medtronic spokesperson Erika Winkels added:
"Internally, we have been preparing for this guidance and believe the FDA has highlighted concepts that will continue to advance medical device security."
Lehigh Valley Health Network says cyber security is a top priority.
"The risks have been identified and they've been addressed," said Mike Minear, Senior Vice President and CIO for Lehigh Valley Health Network.
"We as an industry, we as a health provider have to be ongoing diligent. We just cannot take this for granted and we don't."
Minear says the network has multiple layers of protection that are constantly upgraded. He says LVHN works closely with device manufacturers on cyber security.
"We have rejected products that we don't think are secure enough from a cyber perspective, sometimes that frustrates the vendors but we don't really care," said Minear.
Health officials say people with a medical device should do some research and talk to their doctor about their level of risk.
Officials also urge people to talk to lawmakers about legislation and funding for medical device security.