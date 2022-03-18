According to the CDC less than 1% of people currently live in areas with high community levels of COVID.
"We want to make sure people have an opportunity to relax their mitigation strategies when things are going good like they are now," said Director of the CDC Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
However, just under two years since New Jersey opened its first drive through coronavirus test site, a new variant has moved in and is quickly spreading.
"We will be seeing an increase in cases," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease doctor.
Known as BA.2, the omicron variant is now in 39% of new cases in the Garden State and New York, a steep increase from just a few weeks ago.
It's also spreading through China and the U.K.
"Number-one thing is it's more transmissible," said head of infectious diseases at St. Luke's University Health Network Dr. Jeffrey Jahre.
But not more dangerous, Jahre said.
"COVID is not gone. Hopefully we are in a honeymoon phase. Right now, the number of serious illness and hospitalizations have gone way down," he said.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says at this time there's no need to reinstate safety measure mandates.
However, Jahre says the variant still poses a real threat to those immunocompromised and/or not vaccinated.
BA.2 makes up 28% of the health network's new cases and 23% of cases in Pennsylvania.
"We are not very far from New York and New Jersey metro areas where it's 40%. So, it's likely it will have some effect on us here," Jahre said.