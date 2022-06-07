Doctors and medical experts are highlighting a big change to how Medicaid helps new moms and their babies in Pennsylvania.
An expansion of postpartum coverage took effect on April 1.
Medicaid will continue to help moms and their newborns for one full year. Coverage used to run out after sixty days.
Doctors say that's just not enough.
"Those sixty days are so busy, there's not time for preventative care. Their bodies are still changing. And so this is something very much ongoing, and we are just starting to see some of the first patients who will benefit from this. But we've known for years this is something our moms and their families really do need," said Dr. Elizabeth Dierking, St. luke's Obstetrics and Gynecology Vice-Chair.
Pennsylvania health officials say about 35 percent of all new moms in the Commonwealth use Medicaid.