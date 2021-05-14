ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One thing is for sure - everyone is scratching their heads over the latest CDC guidelines about fully vaccinated people not needing to wear masks indoors in most places. Even local health experts aren't quite sure exactly what's going on.
"We have a lot of confusion, about interpreting the CDC guidance, the Pennsylvania state Department of Health guidance, the Allentown Health Bureau, everyone's rules and regulations," said Allentown Health Bureau Director Vicky Kistler.
"I think the whole country is confused, it's just every municipality every week they come up with new guidelines, the CDC is confused, the World Health Organization is confused I believe," said Emmaus resident Kenny Wiser.
Even Dr. Anthony Fauci is throwing people like Liz Maule off by suggesting kids still wear masks, both inside and out.
"He is a doctor, he's a scientist, so I'm going to trust what he says so if my kids still need to be wearing masks they're still going to be wearing masks for right now," Maule said.
But here's what we do know. if you are fully vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask, unless you're on a plane, a bus, or any health care facility, or if a private business requires you to mask up.
"So you need to be prepared and have a mask with you, you need to know that to gain entry to certain establishments you may have to mask and you need to be prepared to keep learning with the changes," Kistler said.
"I think we need more leadership with all the changes to get it all straight and all the confusion but we'll see, I think we're making progress but it's slow," Wiser said.
Most experts keep stressing the same thing - please go get your COVID shot so we can get to herd immunity and then we won't need to worry about any of this mask confusion.
If you're heading to New Jersey, they're keeping the indoor mask mandate in place for now, even if you're fully vaccinated.