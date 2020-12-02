Doctors say people exposed to the coronavirus have not been coming forward as quickly.
"People were reluctant to get tested because they did not want to be labeled, they didn't even want to report a contact because they didn't want to be labeled and have to take 14 days off from work," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network.
New guidelines from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention is cutting the quarantine time from 14 days to 10. The time can be cut to seven if the person receives a negative test result.
"When the 14-day quarantine was set up it was very early in the pandemic," said Dr. Michael Osterho with Joe Biden's COVID Advisory Board.
Doctors say the testing needs to be done five days after a person comes in close contact with another infected by the virus, because symptoms are showing up in the majority of cases four to five days after being exposed.
"If you get tested at day five and you have a negative test then you can actually, practically shorten your quarantine to seven days," Jahre said.
The CDC says weeks studying data prompted the new guidelines.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says the department is reviewing the announcement and adds "we will be working to message this to healthcare providers and to the public as we review this update."