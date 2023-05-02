"One of the things the virus has continually done to us is surprise us with an evolution of new variants," said Dr. Jeffrey A. Jahre, with the St. Luke's University Health Network.

While COVID-19 numbers have dropped significantly since 2020, new strains of the disease are still emerging. And what we know as "pink eye" could actually be a symptom of the newest one.

"The latest one of concern is a subvariant that is known as XBB 1.16 and more commonly known as Arcturus," said Dr. Jahre.

Doctors say fever is another common symptom.

"By and large within seven days, if its due to COVID19 it will go away on its own," said Dr. Jahre.

And while St. Luke's has seen a recent uptick of COVID cases come through its doors, there's no specifics on whether those cases were the Arcturus strain.

"But it wouldn't be surprising because that seems to be the case in other states in the U.S.," said Dr. Jahre.

"Is it a huge number? No, it's not. Is it causing increased severity or fatalities? No, it's not."

Lehigh Valley Health Network has not reported whether it's seen strains of Arcturus, but says overall its COVID cases have dropped significantly. Since April 10, they've reported less than 10 COVID admissions per day.

LVHN is now offering the second dose of the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot for those who are 65 and older or immunocompromised.

'We're hoping that for the most part the worst aspects of the disease are over," said Dr. Jahre.