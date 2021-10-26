BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A quiet street in Bethlehem is where we meet Matt Kuplack.
"I really love beef jerky and I love making flavors. It's just a process I love to do," he said.
Kuplack has his face plastered on the front of the brand label for Matt-Hat Jerky.
You can see why it's called that. He was just nine years old in the photo, and when he decided to carry on a family tradition...
"I saw that picture and thought beef jerky is a country brand type of food and I went with that. Matt Hat. My Grandpa made jerky and that's what inspired jerky. I always enjoyed making it with my Dad," Kuplack said.
By 11 he was creating his own signature recipes and selling them to anyone who'd buy them.
And this year, the Matt-Hat Jerky company reached $1 million in sales.
"It was shocking. I see the orders every day, but just a million dollars is crazy," Kuplack said.
Kuplack's a sophomore at Bethlehem Charter Arts, and a pretty good guitar player. But his other passion remains creating jerky, where he strums to the beat of a different tune, and brings a little flavor to the world.
"It's really great. When I perfect a flavor, I'll get an idea and work on it, add different ingredients and make tiny changes. When you get it right it's just a great feeling," Kuplack said.
He didn't imagine the business would grow this big.
"No. When I was 11 I did not expect it to grow this much, but I'm so happy that it has," Kuplack said.
And he's got plenty more ideas under his hat. He plans to reveal them over the course of the next five years.