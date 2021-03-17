"The history of Ireland begins with Patrick. Archaeology is where you dig things up, history is where you write things down," said Dr. Tim Campbell of the Saint Patrick Centre, in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland.
Born Maewyn Succat, Ireland's Patron Saint not only founded Christianity in Ireland but also recorded the country's first written words.
"He tells us he was born in Britain, whenever he was. He was kidnapped by pirates and brought to Ireland as a slave," Campbell said.
After escaping slavery Patrick returned from Britain as a cleric.
Despite the legend, Campbell says Patrick never banished snakes. But did start the country's first church. Saul church was founded in 432. Centuries later, city flag raisings signify Patrick's omnipresent spirit each March 17.
Irish immigrants flooded into the Lehigh Valley in the 1840's, 50's and 60's during Ireland's potato famine.
"They settled in an area down in the 6th ward, which is a couple of blocks from here. Immaculate Conception Church was their church," said Joe Mascari, historian for Allentown's chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Mascari says many worked the abundance of textile, steel and manufacturing jobs the Lehigh Valley had.
He says parades have become a fixture of Irish celebrations. Allentown's officially started in 1955.
"Second biggest day of the year besides Christmas. All my relatives would take off work and celebrate," Mascari said of his ancestors.
Back in Ireland Saul Church sits, no bigger than a garage. But it's where both Christianity began, and Patrick's life ended.
"So, heaven and earth come close together. Reason why people why we celebrate Saint Patrick's Day is because he died on March 17 and ascended into heaven," Campbell said.