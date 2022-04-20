A new report finds that a vast majority of the nation's hospitals are failing to meet their expected charitable and community contributions, but one local hospital is earning top marks.
The report is from the Lown Institute, a non-partisan think tank founded in 1973 by Nobel Peace Prize winner Bernard Lown, inventor of the defibrillator.
The institute calculates "fair share spending," which compares a hospital's charity care and community investment with the value of its tax exemptions. Overall, it found 82% of hospitals analyzed had a fair share deficit, spending much less than their expected tax exemption, resulting in about $18 billion in unrealized community investment.
The Institute used 2019 or 2018 tax information to calculate the numbers.
St. Luke's University Health Network was the only hospital from the state to make the top 25 nationally for a surplus, coming in at number 16 with a $27 million surplus; one of only two hospitals in Pennsylvania, out of 21 analyzed, with a surplus.
Rajika Reed, Vice President of Community Health for St. Luke’s, points to the hospital's mobile medical vans and affiliated community health centers as examples of how the hospital helps connect people with medical care.
"Our community health department works across our network, and we analyze the needs of community, so we are where the people are," Reed said.
According to the report, Lehigh Valley Health Network shows a deficit of around $100 million. Lown listed LVHN’s community contribution at around $48 million in 2019.
The American Hospital Association has criticized this report for "cherry-picking" only certain benefits.
There are many different metrics that can be used to calculate hospital community spending, and Lown’s metrics are just one approach.
LVHN says that using the state of Pennsylvania’s stipulated criteria, their charitable contributions far exceed what Lown reported.
In a statement to 69 News, LVHN said "The not-for-profit entities of Lehigh Valley Health Network qualify as charitable organizations under Pennsylvania Act 55. The Act sets specific criteria for what constitutes a charitable organization, defines the uncompensated goods and services that qualify as community benefit, and prescribes how these goods and services are measured. LVHN’s total community benefit for fiscal year 2021 was nearly $560 million dollars. Unlike many other organizations, LVHN’s annual financial information is publicly posted on LVHN.org."
Overall, the report found Pennsylvania had the second largest total fair share deficit in the U.S.