Starting next week there will be a little relief for the hospitality business. Owners can start applying for grants worth up to $10,000.
Back in early February, the state Legislature approved moving $145 million into the general fund to give each county grants.
Northampton County received around $3.5 million, while Lehigh received a little more than $4 million.
"The Legislature is just using the county as a conduit. They required us to work with a nonprofit program," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
Both counties are using The Rising Tide Community Loan Fund through CACLV.
"Hospitality is essentially restaurants and bars," McClure said.
"Not only restaurants but places like gaming places, indoor paintball. Things of that nature," said Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong.
To be eligible businesses must have been operating as of February 15, 2020, have less than 300 employees, and have lost at least 25% of yearly revenue.
Priority will be given to businesses that haven't received any state or federal money already.
"The people want to be here. It's the government that shut us down. So rightfully, those businesses should get something back," said Hotel Bethlehem Managing Partner Bruce Haines.
The Hotel Bethlehem would qualify. However, Haines says he would rather the see the restrictions loosened than receive a grant.
The loan applications will open March 15.
"We need to get it out as fast as possible," McClure said.
"We can't help somebody if they don't apply," Armstrong said.