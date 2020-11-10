Almost a quarter of a million Pennsylvanians have caught the coronavirus since the pandemic began. On Tuesday the Department of Health added a record breaking 4,300 more to that number.
Bucks County cases are increasing as well.
"We've got to use common sense. The cases are spiking but the deaths are not going up and the hospitalizations are not going up," said Bucks County Commissioner Gene Digirolamo.
Deaths and hospitalizations do remain low, but hospitals are still on high alert.
A Lehigh Valley Health Network spokesperson says the network is monitoring the case increase and will be prepared to take action if necessary. Bucks County officials are prepared too. They say they've ordered thousands of personal protective equipment and are distributing it to municipalities and healthcare workers.
"It's almost like we have to start over again and we have to re-educate all those people who were resistant to believing this was a real disease and that they should wear a mask," said Bucks County Commissioner Diane Marseglia.
St. Luke's University Health Network updated its visitation policy two weeks ago. Where one visitor is allowed with a patient, no one under 12 is permitted to visit at hospitals, and if a patient is COVID positive visitors will only be permitted at the end of life.
Those monitoring the numbers know the holidays are coming, and say if people wear masks, avoid large gatherings, and social distance, we can flatten the curve again.
"You're going to have to get creative and show your love in a different way," Marseglia said.