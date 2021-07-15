COVID cases are on the rise again, and health experts say the highly contagious Delta variant is fueling it.
But not all areas of the country are seeing a sharp increase. What's the common denominator?
"If you're on the fence about whether vaccination is going to help you, listen to the numbers. Unvaccinated people going into the hospital and dying. Vaccinated people essentially not," said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.
Hospitals in our area are experiencing the same thing.
"The vast majority of the patients that I've seen over the past two months who have onset COVID pneumonia are unvaccinated," said Dr. Luther Rhodes, an infectious disease specialist with Lehigh Valley Health Network.
But, one thing our local hospitals are not experiencing is an increase in cases.
St. Luke's tells WFMZ across their entire network, they have less than 10 COVID inpatients. Rhodes says LVHN is sometimes going days without someone being admitted for COVID. Dr. Rhodes says the reason we're not seeing a surge in the Lehigh Valley is simple.
"We have a low number of variants and we have a high percentage of the population vaccinated, that's very much to our credit," Rhodes said.
But, while our local vaccination numbers are good, Rhodes says there is plenty of room for improvement.
"I think in Pa. it's 56 to 58 percent immunized and that's two, three more times the number in other states. But, we should be, we want to be 80 to 90 percent to shut this down," Rhodes said.