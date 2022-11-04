Lehigh Valley hotels are starting to shake off the last traces of the pandemic, as corporate travel starts to slowly come back.

"The wedding business came right away," said Bruce Haines, managing partner of Hotel Bethlehem. "It's the corporate that didn't come."

"So, seeing corporate return now is like music to our ears because that's what we're about," he said.

Haines says September's numbers were the first to match 2019, which was their best year on record.

"People were still on zoom in their pajamas," he said. "I don't think they really felt comfortable until September for some reason, and we started to see a return to corporate meetings."

Discover Lehigh Valley, using data from Smith Travel Research, found the region beat out the rest of the state in hotel occupancy rates last year.

Overnight visitors reached 16.1 million, up 28.6% from 2020.

"It's amazing how it's switched, but social definitely came back first, strong," said Mike Slivka, general manager of the Renaissance Allentown Hotel. "Then followed by transient, and then, you know, that corporate travel — it's coming, but it's still not there."

Slivka says corporate travel is sporadic, but other travel has made up for it. His hotel's occupancy rate is up 16 points from last year.

Americus owner Albert Abdouche agrees it's coming back, but needs time.

"On the weekdays, it's about 30 to 35% occupancy," Abdouche said. "On the weekends, it's about 90%."

Wind Creek Bethlehem, which doesn't rely as heavily on corporate clients, says it has seen upwards of 90% occupancy for months.

All four hotels say their bookings into the holidays and next year are already trending higher.