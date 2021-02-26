WASHINGTON, D.C. - Democrats in the House of Representatives are poised to approve the $1.9 trillion stimulus package Friday evening.
Congresswoman Susan Wild supports the bill, which would include up to $1,400 checks for those making under $100,000 a year. The bill also includes billions of dollars for schools and states, and a $3,000 child tax credit.
However, Republicans, like Congressman Dan Meuser, argue it's too large, a Democrat wish list.
"It's basically two times, if not three times too much. It's not targeted," Meuser said. "We offered 200 amendments to the bill, two I think were accepted."
The package would push the deficit to nearly $30 trillion.
The bill "will be forcing inflation, which leads to higher interest rates, which leads to the devaluing of our dollar," Meuser said. "This would've been acceptable six months ago, but wait a minute we did it six months ago. That's when it was necessary."
"What we are hearing is that the biggest risk is we might not go big enough," Wild said.
Although the House package will include the minimum wage hike, the Senate parliamentarian has ruled the move would violate budget reconciliation rules.
"We're talking about corporations who reaped the benefits of that tax law in 2017," Wild said.
Senator Bernie Sanders has now floated rolling back tax cuts for businesses that do not increase wages.
"He's meddling in areas he has no business meddling in," Meuser said.
The bill will likely pass with little to no Republican support.