ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local interns are keeping busy this summer.
More than 250 interns from 11 businesses gathered at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown Friday for "Intern Impact Day."
It's put on each year by the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley.
The interns did a little networking.
Then, they helped out with 15 different service projects for local non-profits, like cleaning the Bethlehem Greenway.
Organizers say they hope the event will make the interns decide to stay in the Lehigh Valley later in life.