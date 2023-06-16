ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local interns are keeping busy this summer.

More than 250 interns from 11 businesses gathered at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown Friday for "Intern Impact Day."

It's put on each year by the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley.

The interns did a little networking.

Then, they helped out with 15 different service projects for local non-profits, like cleaning the Bethlehem Greenway.

Organizers say they hope the event will make the interns decide to stay in the Lehigh Valley later in life.

