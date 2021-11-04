ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We now have details on the federal vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. It gives employers the option to either mandate vaccines or require weekly testing for those that are unvaccinated.
"There are penalties of up to $14,000 per violation," said Ed Easterly, a labor attorney based in Allentown.
Easterly says regardless of which choice they make, businesses need have a plan implemented by Dec. 5.
Some employees could be exempted from either rule.
"The rules don't apply to employees who are not working in the workplace or who work outdoors," Easterly said.
The rule, issued as an OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard, does require paid time off to get vaccinated and leaves unvaccinated employees, for the most part, with the testing bill.
"The ETS indicates that the employer can pass that cost onto the employee. The ETS also indicates that, that can be superseded by a collective bargaining agreement or by a state law," Easterly said.
"Our biggest concern is who is paying for these tests," said Brittney Waylen, Vice President of Government Affairs at the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Waylen says the increased costs couldn't come at a worse time.
"And this is coming at the worst time. Right before a busy holiday season. We are already in one of the largest workforce shortages and these business cannot afford to lose any more employees," Waylen said.
Pennsylvania does have a law that requires employers to pay for mandatory medical testing. However, it's unclear whether it applies to a federal mandate.
The mandate is expected to affect up to 84 million workers nationwide.
There is also a second rule, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, that will require health care workers to get vaccinated with no testing option.
"Every health care employee who works for an entity that receives Medicare or Medicaid funding must be vaccinated by Jan. 4 unless they receive a religious or medical exemption," Easterly said.
Around two dozen state attorneys general have indicated they will try to challenge the vaccine mandate.