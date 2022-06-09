ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Their stunts are all over YouTube. But unfortunately the death defying dirt bike and ATV videos were filmed on Lehigh Valley streets, creating a loud, dangerous public safety hazard.
"People have been reporting tips through our Tips 411, also reaching out to us by phone calling the communication center about dirt bikes and complaints," said Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.
The problem is so bad that a regional ATV and dirt bike task force was set up to come up with solutions.
Currently, police departments can impound dirt bikes and ATV's they catch on the street but have to release them to the owners once fines are paid. But now Sen. Pat Browne is getting in the mix with a new, tougher bill to crack down on the illegal activity.
"If someone violates the law, which means operating on a dirt bike or ATV on the public road, law enforcement will seize the bike and they can sell it or destroy it," Browne said.
Senate Bill 1183 still has to be approved by the House, but the bill's initial passage is being met with enthusiasm by law enforcement and city leaders.
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk is calling it a good first step to cracking down on illegal activity in the Lehigh Valley that could influence other states to take action.
"It's a huge problem nationally, and if we can figure out some things here to to make it work then it works in places like Cleveland, San Diego, they have the same problems that we do," Tuerk said.
The bill was passed in the Senate and is now headed to the House for approval. Browne says he anticipates that will happen before the session ends in July.