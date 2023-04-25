SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - 300,000 is the number of public school teachers estimated to have left the field since the pandemic.

Teacher shortages are being felt throughout Pennsylvania. But, one local lawmaker says he has a way to get more teachers in the classroom.

The current national turnover rate is 50%. To address this, the state did make it easier for out-of-state teachers to transfer into Pennsylvania. Proposals of increasing pay to paying student teachers have been made, too.

A Lehigh Valley legislator's proposal is aimed at giving a financial carrot for those already in the educational field to become full-fledged teachers.

"Yes, yes! Love to see it," said Gabriel Walsh-Shore, a Salisbury High student teacher.

"Hey, almost got it. Good estimate," he told 10th graders seated at a table.

Aside from equations, his mathematical theory includes lessons in exuberance.

"Yes, Yes. Love to see it. Thank you, thank you," he said inside the classroom.

"Student teaching lets you really get your feet wet in the teaching field, and you take the helm eventually," he said of being in the field.

The Muhlenberg College senior is becoming an anomaly. Pennsylvania is down 60% in teaching certificates since 2010.

Teacher shortages are now a staple in the state's educational system. Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy recently spoke on his district's hiring issues.

"Areas that have always been harder to fill are even harder to fill," he said of specialty fields like foreign language.

"You'd have to be blind to not be concerned about this," said Lehigh Valley State Rep. Michael Schlossberg.

On Monday, Harrisburg took note. House Democratic Caucus Chair Mike Schlossberg's bill "Grow our Own Educators" passed out of committee. It's aimed at getting more teachers in the classroom.

Among other things, it gives financial aid for those already in the educational field to get a teaching degree.

"Given the real bipartisan emphasis on teacher shortages and on addressing teacher shortages, especially in certain communities like urban and rural ones, I think this is something that we can get somewhere on," he said.

Northampton Area School District has a similar program. Superintedent Joe Kovalchik says it's helped.

Those like Shore are now becoming advocates as well as educators.

"The teaching field needs teachers. And I'm very, very honored to be a future member of that field," he said.

Schlossberg doesn't yet know what the financial aid will be.

He expects the bill to be voted on next week. If approved it would then head to the Senate.