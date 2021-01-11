"He did something so serious there should be prosecution against him," House Speaker of the House of Representatives Democrat Nancy Pelosi said to CBS's 60 Minutes.
For the second time during his term, President Trump is facing impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives. Instead of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, he's now accused of inciting violence against the United States government.
It's a move even some Republicans support. Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey is one of them. However, Toomey would rather see Trump resign.
"At this point, with just a few days left, the best path forward is to get this person in the rearview mirror," Toomey said Sunday morning.
A House vote could come Wednesday. Assistant professor of political science at DeSales University Ted Masthay says because this is a first in our nation's history, the timing of it going to the Senate, if passed by the House, is unclear.
"Fact that it's never happened before is very significant and that it's coming right at the end of his term is also an unprecedented part of this," he said.
Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Democrat Susan Wild says impeachment will pass and believes it will be sent to the Senate right away. For those who argue it will only divide the country further, Wild says Trump's actions have already done that.
"What we need now is people to remember what decency is like, what true government is like. We need a solid reminder we will not tolerate lawlessness," she said.