Lehigh County state Rep. Mike Schlossberg is working on a bill that would give local governments more control over large development - House Bill 782.

Under the proposal, builders of "mega-developments" would have to provide more analysis of impacts on traffic, roads, emergency services, storm water, open space, wildlife, and more.

The law would also invite neighboring towns to weigh in on developments across borders that may impact them, says his Legislative Assistant, Geoff Brace.

"These are tools to allow you to smartly grow your economic base, smartly grow your housing stock, and do so in a collaborative fashion with municipalities," Brace said.

"They're not looking for uncertainty. They don't want things that would delay their ability to get a project built or add cost to a project," said George Lewis, with the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.

Lewis says the bill is overly broad.

For municipalities with more than 10,000 people, an estimate of 1,500 vehicles per any given day would trigger the law and require the analysis.

For areas with less than 10,000, 100 or more vehicle trips during any one-hour period would trigger the analysis.

Lewis says the increased cost may scare businesses away.

"In smart, strategic economic development you need to have that balance. The issue is the bill as it's been written really doesn't apply to the largest footprint projects," Lewis said. "It leaves the decision on what is significant in not just the host municipality, but any neighboring municipality who feels they may feel some of the effects of a company coming to an area."

"If we don't protect those resources, businesses are going to stop coming to the Lehigh Valley. People are going to stop wanting to live here," Brace said.

There was also concern the bill may slow down large-scale housing developments at a time when there is a shortage.

The bill is still being worked on in Committee.

It would then go to both chambers for a vote before it heads to Gov. Josh Shapiro.