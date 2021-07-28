Many Democrats are touting President Joe Biden's plan to create more jobs across the Lehigh Valley.
However, others say that plan's going to hurt manufacturing jobs and leave many without work.
Many Republicans say they agree with Democrats that infrastructure repairs are long overdue, but aren’t sold on Biden's vision when it comes to strengthening manufacturing jobs, particularly in our area.
In fact, they believe his plan will harm the area's robust and growing industry.
Republican National Committee spokesperson Paris Dennard says he's surprised Biden chose the Lehigh Valley to deliver his speech about repairing and growing infrastructure.
"When you look at the fact that there are several companies that have manufacturing in Lehigh Valley that are closing, which results in job loss to so many people there. It's a travesty,” Dennard said.
Biden's visit comes as Senate Republicans reached a deal with Democrats on a $1 trillion infrastructure plan that'll build and repair roads and bridges.
"I'm working with Democrats and Republicans to get this done because, while there's a lot we don't agree on, I believe we should be able to work together on the few things we do agree on,” President Biden said.
After listening to Biden's speech Wednesday, State Rep. Pete Schweyer, D-District 22, tells 69 News he believes the president's plan will bring good high-paying manufacturing jobs to the Lehigh Valley.
"He's going to be investing, I think he said, something like $600 billion annually in terms of procurements. 600,000 vehicles in their fleet, many of which are going to be built behind me here at Mack Truck and that is awesome for our economy,” State Rep. Schweyer said.
Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pennsylvania, was also at Wednesday's event and tweeted this photo of herself and Governor Wolf riding with the president.
"He actually announced initiatives, plans, a White House office specifically to carry out the 'Made in America' plan,” Wild said.