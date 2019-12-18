Local lawmakers react as House debates articles of impeachment

WFMZ's Josh Rultenberg has been in Washington all day, gathering reaction from local lawmakers as the House debated articles of impeachment.
There were two entirely different viewpoints of the situation depending on who you talk to. House Democrats feel they have made their case and are on their way to rightfully impeaching the president, while Republicans say they have no basis for making such a move.
Lehigh Valley Democratic Representative Susan Wild says she and her House colleagues couldn't wait any longer to impeach the president.
"If the process had taken any longer, we would've been accused of dragging our feet," Wild said.
House Democrats say President Trump abused his power by withholding nearly $400 million of U.S. military aid from Ukraine and asking Ukraine's president to investigate his political rival for personal gain. They say he also obstructed Congress.
Bucks and Montgomery County Republican Brian Fitzpatrick is voting against impeachment. He says, in his experience as an FBI agent, the allegations have not been treated in a serious way.
"This process, unfortunately, has been flawed from the very beginning," Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick, who says President Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president was inappropriate, believes the president needs to address the issue head on in the Senate, along with his acting Chief of Staff and former National Security Advisor.
"I think that every witness that has relevant information and documents that are relevant, yes, should come to the forefront," Fitzpatrick said.
Democrats need only a simple majority to impeach the president, but it's unlikely he will be removed from office. Berks and Montgomery County Democrat Madeleine Dean says that's not the point.
"Forever this president will be marked with a stain of impeachment. Forever he will be known for abusing his office. Forever he will be known for betraying his oath and betraying our country," Dean said.
The vote is expected to happen around 8 p.m. If the president is impeached, he'd be just the 3rd in history to be so. Then it would go to the Republican-led Senate for a trial.