President Trump heads for Christmas at Mar-a-Lago, leaving Washington reeling.
It began Tuesday night when the president called the long-awaited COVID-19 relief bill a disgrace. He wants more money for Americans.
"I'm asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 per couple," Trump said.
Both Democrats and Republicans are reacting here at home.
"I think it's time the president did some whipping over in the Senate, Republican Senate, as well as Republicans in the House. It would be the right thing to do, but I don't hold out a whole lot of hope," said Rep. Madeleine Dean, who represents Pennsylvania's 4th District.
Senator Pat Toomey says it should be signed, even though he doesn't like direct payments.
"It doesn't make sense to me to give checks out to people who have never had a loss of income. What's the limiting factor there?" Toomey said.
Without a signature from President Trump, the bill, which was paired with the funding bill, sits in limbo. And if it's not signed by Monday, the government will shut down and help for millions of Americans will be delayed.
"I'm concerned about further delay. Having said that, I'm still here in Washington, ready to go vote on a moment's notice if there's an agreement in the House and Senate. I don't know if that's going to happen, but I'm ready to go if so," said Rep. Susan Wild, who represents Lehigh and Northampton counties and parts of Monroe County.
In another bombshell legislative denial, Trump vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday-for the first time in 59 years-despite seemingly veto-proof support in Congress.
That act gives pay raises to the military, among other things.
The president cited several reasons, but took particular aim at the fact it doesn't repeal Section 230, a law that protects social media companies from lawsuits for what is posted on their websites.