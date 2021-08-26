At least 12 American service members are dead and 15 injured in an attack at Kabul's airport Thursday morning.
The Pentagon is working to determine who is behind the attack.
"We are working very hard right now to determine who is associated with this cowardly act and we are prepared to take action against them," said Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. head of U.S. Central Command.
This all as the clock ticks on the Aug. 31 deadline to have the U.S. off of Afghan soil, and putting an end to a 20-year war. But with these two latest attacks, lawmakers everywhere offer condolences and call for all hands on deck in bringing the mission to a close in Kabul.
Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild says she's still processing it all.
"I'm just trying to think of anything that we can possibly do from our end to help our troops and to continue to work on the evacuations of people as safely as possible," Wild said.
Meanwhile, some GOP lawmakers say Biden's got blood on his hands, and are calling for his resignation.
"This is absurd to be taking such a political position in a time like this when, frankly, the commander in chief doesn't need to be distracted by political, partisan calls but rather, needs to be focused on everything he is learning from his top brass," Wild said.
Reports coming out of the White House and Afghanistan say threats persist, and further attacks may be imminent.
President Joe Biden says he's taking first watch.
"For those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this. We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said.