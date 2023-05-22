There's only a little over a week until the U.S. is expected to hit the debt ceiling on June 1, with Republicans and Democrats still at odds over tying spending cuts to raising it.

"When we are talking about trying to save money moving forward that is a completely legitimate discussion, but it shouldn't not come at the risk of defaulting on the debt ceiling," said Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild, who argues they should be separate.

"The three different years that President Trump was president, the Democrats agreed to raise the debt ceiling without any kind of drama," Wild said.

Her Republican counterpart, Congressman Dan Meuser, says the cuts are necessary now: "It's quite important that we pay the nation's debts, but we have to recognize that over the last 2.5 years, there's been over $5 trillion in excess spending taking place."

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden offered to freeze spending for 2024 but Republicans rejected the idea, holding out for non-defense spending cuts. He and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are resuming in-person negotiations on Monday.

"We can't just give a blank check on the debt ceiling. If you do, then we won't have any limits moving forward until the Biden administration is no longer in office," Rep. Meuser said. "Joe Biden wouldn't even see Speaker McCarthy for 100 days, ignoring the problem, and now we're in the countdown here."

It's a game of high-stakes political brinkmanship.

If the U.S. defaults, federal workers and contractors would go unpaid, including military service members, and the country would be unable to pay its bills, including Social Security checks, SNAP payments, and government bond payouts.

"We've been told that 7,600 jobs would be lost right in Pennsylvania," Wild said.

A report from Moody's Analytics found a prolonged breach for months could cost Pennsylvania alone more than 200,000 jobs and bring the unemployment rate to around 7.8%.

Moody's estimates even a default for less than a week would likely cause a recession, with 1.5 million people losing their jobs.

Both congresspeople feel an agreement can still be made before the deadline.