ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thursday's 6-to-3 ruling by the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration's effort to implement a vaccine requirement for companies with 100 or more employees. The court ruled that the mandate was over-reaching.
"It was questionable whether OSHA had the authority to implement such a mandate under the powers that they were authorized," said labor employment lawyer Ed Easterly.
The country's largest retail group called the Supreme Court's decision "a significant victory for employers." Other business groups pointed out the cost companies would have faced. Implementing weekly testing could also be tough.
"As we know there's somewhat limited amounts of testing around so it would have been difficult for employers to comply with this," Easterly said.
Biden responded to Thursday's ruling, saying "I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law."
The court did allow a separate vaccine rule to remain in effect for certain healthcare workers.
Mandate or no mandate, St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre says there may be a way for these businesses to get their employees on the same page.
"If a business does it in a proper way, they can advance the majority of their employees to go along if it makes sense. I would rather see that then come down in a strict sense with absolute mandates," Jahre said.
If businesses decide to keep that vaccine mandate, they will be free to do so without any time restrictions or legal ramifications.