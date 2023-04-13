If the first quarter of 2023 is any indication, expect that it'll still be a battle to find an affordable home in the Lehigh Valley with prices at record highs, local leaders said at the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Real Estate Outlook event.

Home prices are up an eye popping 60% from 2015, according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, with the average home price now at around $280,000. Some estimates have that number even higher.

"The available inventory - if we never stuck another sign in the ground, we're out of supply in three weeks right now. As compared to where were back in '05, '06, '07, there was a four-month supply," said David Coleman with RE/MAX Real Estate Allentown.

He says despite a 20% reduction in transactions this year, the inventory is still too low to see a significant drop in prices: "I think once more new construction comes in, that will really be the difference in inventory."

Executive Director of the Planning Commission, Becky Bradley, says despite the region adding more than 60,000 units since 2007, it can't keep up with the population growing by more than 3,000 a year.

"We have a 9,000-unit housing shortage, today," Bradley said. "Even if those units get built it's still going to take another two, three years for occupancy."

So far this year, a little more than 900 units have been proposed, slightly less than 2022's number, with a shift to townhouses and twins.

With rising interest rates expected to continue, it's even more unlikely supply levels will increase any time soon because they'll choke off new home building proposals and scare off many from putting their current homes on the market.

"It's really hard to say but I do think we're going to see a softening in the number of proposals just because of inflation and people really wanting to see what the feds do with interest rates next quarter," Bradley said.

You can can catch more of this conversation on the upcoming episode of Business Matters right here on WFMZ.