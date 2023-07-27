ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Politicians and community leaders got together to highlight investing in our area's agriculture.

The group gathered at the Allentown Farmers Market Thursday.

They say the federal government has made "unprecedented" investments in agriculture in the Lehigh Valley and across Pennsylvania.

They also say the funds are helping farmers be climate conscious while boosting their bottom lines.

"Climate change has affected the 550 farms in the Lehigh Valley, as it does the farmers and ranchers the whole way across the country. Our crops, pastures, orchards, tree farms and vineyards are all affected," said Allentown Fair Chairperson and CEO Beverly Gruber.

Allentown City Council member Ce Ce Gerlach also took time Thursday to encourage the addition of more markets and grocery stores in the Queen City.

She says it is crucial that people have access to locally-produced, healthy foods.