FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - Sitting between Allentown and Bethlehem, Fountain Hill is less than a square mile. However, the borough's small stature pays a big price.

40% of its properties are tax exempt.

"I think that's why we have the highest millage in Lehigh County, is you're landlocked," said Borough Manager Eric Gratz.

Gratz says the borough's budget is $5.8 million.

Tax-exempt properties, like St. Luke's Hospital, churches, schools, and other nonprofits, cost the borough $1.8 million in tax revenue.

It's money, Gratz says, that could fix and upgrade aging infrastructure, including the borough's pool. It needs millions in repairs, and residents are currently trying to raise funds to open it this summer.

"The challenge is trying to take the budget that you have, which is largely stagnant, because we don't have a lot of area for growth," Gratz said.

"Having enough revenue generated through the real estate tax base to provide the essential services that every community wants and hopes for," said State Rep. Democrat Bob Freeman.

Freeman says that can happen by diverting $350 million from the state liquor tax, known as the Johnstown Flood Act. It was created in 1936 to help Johnstown flood victims. Freeman says the money now flows into the general fund.

His just-introduced bill would divert it to communities where 15% of the total assessed property value is tax exempt.

For Fountain Hill, that could mean a half-million dollars. For Allentown, it would mean more than $5 million, Bethlehem would get $3 million, and Easton would get $1.8 million. Freeman's estimates are from older figures. He says no community would get more than 10% of the overall fund.

"We're hoping to be able to get it moving sometime this spring, if possible, if not, the fall would be the next likely opportunity," Freeman said.

He says a similar bill has made it out of committee twice before and feels that now with the state's robust budget, chances are better for approval.

That could have a big impact on boroughs like Fountain Hill.

"It helps us combat inflation over the next couple of years and further push off another tax increase," Gratz said.