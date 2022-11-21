ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The LGBTQ community in our area honored the victims of a deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado.

They came together in Allentown on Sunday afternoon to observe International Transgender Remembrance Day.

The day remembers those in the LGBTQ community who lost their lives because of violence and discrimination.

In the wake of the attack in Colorado, organizers called for equal treatment.

"The truth is that all LGBTQ people want is an opportunity to live their lives in freedom so that they can become successful," said Corinne Goodwin, executive director of the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project.

Attendees also came together for a candlelight memorial at the Allentown Arts Park.