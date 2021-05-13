Manufacturers have been struggling with labor for years, but the pandemic has made it worse.
John Quarmley is CEO of Highwood in Schuylkill County. The company makes synthetic wood and furniture. He needs at least 30 new people immediately to meet demand. He would prefer 50.
"We do a job fair every single week. We struggle to hire one or two people every week," Quarmley said.
Tyber Medical, the orthopedic medical device manufacturer in Northampton County, is in a similar situation.
President and CEO Jeff Tyber says his company has been able to keep up with demand, but it needs more people, fast.
"We have open another 10-15 positions that range from high-skilled to entry-level positions," Tyber said.
The latest jobs numbers show only 266,000 jobs were added in April. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is still sitting above 6%, a disconnect.
Both businesses cite a variety of factors.
"I've heard them all. I've heard childcare. I've heard I need to take care of the elderly," Tyber said.
"The additional unemployment benefits have absolutely not helped employers," Quarmley said.
So far, 14 Republican governors say they're ending the additional federal unemployment assistance.
A recent study done by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute finds the 2-million-person gap in labor will cost the economy $1 trillion in the next decade.
"We certainly lose, because we don't have all the resources we need to meet customer demand," Quarmley said.
Ahmed Rahman, an associate professor of business at Lehigh University, says hiring problems in manufacturing will persist even if the economy returns to full employment.
"I think manufacturing has something of a PR problem or an image problem in many ways, especially among younger people just starting out in their careers," Rahman said.
"I think having our youth really look at those opportunities for school and education more and more is a really smart thing to do," Tyber said.