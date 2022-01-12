Imagine- the instrument you bought your child at a young age, was actually the beginning of a journey that would lead them to the Rose Parade in Pasedena, California.
Nitschmann Instrumental Music Teacher Daniel Zettlemoyer started clarinet at 6, and tuba at 15. Nazareth High School Band Director Rick Hilborn started on the drums at around 8 years old.
Years of being a kid with an instrument, countless hours of practice, and becoming local instrumental leaders for young students eventually turned into marching in the Rose Parade in 2022.
"It was almost disbelief, I had to read through the email, I don't know how many times to make sure I wasn't misreading this," Hilborn said.
"It really didn't hit me that it was real until I was at the airport getting ready to go," Zettlemoyer said.
The Rose Parade began as a way to honor music education with band directors across the U.S. performing as one. On Jan. 1, Hilborn and Zettlemoyer were joined by almost 300 other band directors in Pasadena for the 133rd Rose Parade.
Hilborn prepared on the drums, Zettlemoyer on the sousaphone and both got ready to march down Colorado Boulevard for six miles.
"It was an endurance thing as well, carrying a drum is not a light thing to carry," Hilborn said.
And now, their bucket list opportunity can be seen as inspiration for any aspiring musicians.
"When you do all that work you know you're prepared, but when you get a response from an audience because of something you produced- every single one of us just became overjoyed," Zettlemoyer said.