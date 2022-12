BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Local musician and Godfrey Daniels founder Dave Fry is hosting a book signing Saturday.

His new book, "Welcome to Godfrey Daniels," details stories and events from the venue's 47-year-history in Bethlehem.

The book is divided by decades, and features highlights of the years in archived photos and stories.

Proceeds from the book sales will benefit the coffee house.

The book signing will take place at Godfrey Daniels from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.