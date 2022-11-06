ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District has a new leader, but some people still want to know why the school board parted ways with the last superintendent.

Members of the Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton branches of the NAACP were protesting in Allentown again Saturday over the recent departure of John Stanford.

The school board voted him out last month, after less than a year on the job.

District officials said the decision was "mutual," prompting a protest by Stanford's supporters soon after his exit.

They're continuing to demand transparency from them.

"That forensic audit that the board member has been asking for, where is it and why aren't you not giving it?" asked Esther Lee, President, Bethlehem NAACP.

The district's new interim superintendent, Carol Birks, took over the job this week, working part-time.

She'll take on the role full-time, starting December 16th.