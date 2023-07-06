Now that it's finally getting hot out it's a great time to enjoy nature. 69 News joined a local nature center to check out what's below the surface of the Lehigh River.

It was an adventure worth suiting up for. Lehigh Gap Nature Center near Slatington invited the public to learn about the waters surrounding them. Berks Nature, an environmental nonprofit based in Reading, hosted the event.

"I just hope people just get to enjoy themselves," Michael Griffith, Environment Education Coordinator and Watershed Specialist with Berks Nature, told 69 News. "Float in the river, have some fun, get to look at the fish and learn a little bit about what's in the water near them."

The educators explained the importance of learning what's in the Lehigh River.

"The Lehigh River is actually drinking water for a lot of local residents out in Allentown," Riley Davenport, Education and Outreach Coordinator with Lehigh Gap Nature Center, said.

"So it's really important to educate people about their local water shed, to know what happens here on land will eventually work its way into water. So we want to enjoy it, appreciate it and learn how to conserve it better."

So how do you know we're in clean water? The environmental educators explain, if we can find macroinvertebrates, it's usually an indicator of clean water.

"They're called bioindicators because if they're around it's usually a sign of a healthy ecosystem," Davenport said. "So if we find things like that, we'll be lucky and know we're swimming in clean waters."

And indeed, we did find some of those "bio-indicators," letting us know the water's quality.

Davenport showed 69 News what some of the macroinvertebrates look like.

"These little guys are called scuds," she said. "Other critters, we have some mayfly nymphs swimming around."

The nature center has more events coming up this summer, like a "nature at night" hike and bat search. For details head here.