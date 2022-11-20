WHITEHALL, Pa. -- A local nonprofit was at work Saturday taking in food donations for cancer patients.

Pink Pumpkins: Coins for Chemo held its annual food drive in Whitehall Saturday morning.

The event featured a craft show with local vendors, a basket raffle and a 50-50 drawing.

Proceeds and food donations from the event will help feed 65 cancer patients and their families for a holiday meal in December.

The founder of the organization is a cancer survivor herself.

She says her goal is to make sure no cancer patient goes through their journey alone.

"A lot of events, a lot of fundraisers here. We do them all so that we can get enough to can spread the holiday cheer to the people that need it most because there might not be another holiday season for them. It's very important to all of us here at Pink Pumpkins that they have this holiday," said DeeAna Bedics.

She says the organization is in need of hams and turkeys the most this year.

If you would like to donate go to pinkpumpkinscoins4chemo.org.