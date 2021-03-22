20-year-old Connor Rupert says he hasn't had a home for almost as long as he can remember.
"Since I was pretty young, I was pretty much on the streets," he begins.
He says it wasn't just not having a home that was hard - it was the stigma that comes with it.
"A lot of people around you would just look at you in disgust, and go 'oh, why are you homeless? why don't you try to get a job or something' and they would just look down at you because you are homeless," Connor says.
Connor says he ended up roaming around without a home until he turned 18. That was when the people at Valley Youth House found him.
Housing Supervisor Jackie Gisonti says sadly, Connor's story is all too common in Allentown.
"They're struggling to make it on a monthly basis, paycheck to paycheck, and that's a lot to ask an 18-year-old to maintain their own apartment," she explains.
That is why Valley Youth House - which is a non-profit that works with homeless youth - just started a new program called "Allentown Host Homes." They're looking to connect families with youth ages 16-22 who need a place to stay to get on their feet.
They're just starting the recruitment process to match families with their youth. They have an application on their website, where, if you're interested, you can see if you're eligible.
Because for someone like Connor, who wants to go to school to do electrical work, when it comes to the spot to kick start a dream, there's no place, like home.
"Once I have that certificate and have the job, work it for 4-5 years, change and make a good salary and try to make something better of my life," Connor says.