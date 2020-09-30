BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's the last day for a statewide rental assistance program in Pennsylvania, and one local non-profit is hoping it will be extended.
New Bethany Ministries has been using funds that were approved in the Pennsylvania CARES program to help people who have fallen behind on their rent due to the pandemic. The Pennsylvania CARES rent relief program will pay up to three months of rent for people who lost 30 percent of their income due to COVID.
The non-profit says in a normal year, it gets 50 applications for rental assistance. That number skyrocketed to 300 this year.
But the program has a lot of restrictions and mandates, like getting landlords to accept lower payments without evicting tenants.
"So we've had to call landlords and say will you accept less rent than what you charge. Because in the Lehigh Valley we have a different level of rent then in other parts of Pennsylvania," said Executive Director Marc Rittle.
200 applications still being processed by New Bethany.
An amendment is being discussed in Harrisburg to extend the program for a month.