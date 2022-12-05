The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says anywhere from 11 to 20 percent of veterans can suffer from PTSD, depending on where they serve.
A nonprofit in the Lehigh Valley, hoping to help service members coming home, teamed up with a filmmaker, to create a new documentary called "The Journey Home."
For Clyde Hoch, things are different today. The war veteran has a service dog. He now knows he suffers from PTSD and works through it every day.
"It's something that never goes away," Hoch said, "but it's something that you have to learn to live with."
But it wasn't always this way. Following a large tank explosion in Vietnam in 1969, he lived with the trauma for decades, until finally being diagnosed about eight years ago.
"I had a very hard time," he said. "And I thought of suicide almost every day."
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, an average of 17 veterans per day died by suicide in 2020.
Clyde was able to find purpose through the nonprofit he created, the Veterans Brotherhood, based in the Lehigh Valley, but also helping vets nationwide.
Hoch teamed up with filmmaker Gary Chilutti, who owns the company, Films-4-Good. The two are aiming to help veterans.
"I didn't halfway understand this, as much as I thought I did, until I made the film," Chilutti said.
"The Journey Home" documents veterans' experiences adjusting back to life after combat.
"Mental health is still oftentimes a bit taboo," Chilutti said. "There's still some stigma around mental health, even more."
The two hope to save lives with the film.
"There's a mom in the film, who says that if she had any clue how to react to what she was saying, she wanted to be able to save her son's life," Chilutti said.
They also want to provide resources and change the way we think about mental health:
"If I break my leg," Chilutti said, "I'm not just going to limp around, you know, I'm going to get some help. Same thing with with my brain."
As part of the Martin Luther King Weekend of Service, there will be two goodwill donation showings for the community, on Friday, January 13 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, January 15 at 2 p.m. Both will be at the Lehigh Valley Active Life Community Center, 1633 Elm St, Allentown, PA 18102 . The film's director will be present at both to answer questions and for post-screening discussions.
If you or your business are interested in hosting a showing of the film, click here: https://thejourneyhome.video/