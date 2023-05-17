The Lehigh Valley is finding out just how feasible it would be to bring back commuter rail service.

In January, an intense evaluation of what it would take began.

Consultants are now providing their first update to the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study Technical and Coordinating Committee, including several possible destinations like the Newark, New York City region, Philadelphia, and Reading.

"They also did tell us that we will have challenges, like the fact that we are a highly developed area, and so you'll have challenges with effects on housing and other things," said Becky Bradley, executive director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.

Bradley says the study is also looking at different types of rail that could be built, specifically intercity rail, like Amtrak, higher speed, longer distances, and shared with freight rail.

Commuter rail like a SEPTA or New Jersey Transit, moving commuters between metropolitan areas, and rail transit, which is heavy rail operations like the New York City subway, are also being explored.

Bradley says future updates will provide insight on infrastructure costs, federal requirements and funding sources.

"But also the overall process, should PennDOT and Lehigh Valley Transportation Study decide to pursue passenger rail, connections to other regions, what that process would look like," said Bradley.

Another update is anticipated by the end of the summer, with the final report possibly coming in sometime around October.

No matter when the report comes in, experts say if a rail plan is adopted it will take decades to complete and cost billions of dollars.