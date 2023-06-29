The long Fourth of July weekend is almost here, and first responders are gearing up for a busy holiday ahead. They're sending out a message: celebrate safely.

"Everybody wants to enjoy the fireworks, and they can be a great part of your holiday events," said Chief Andrew Garger, Greenawalds Fire Company. "But you need to understand the dangers associated with them."

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were 10,200 fireworks-related injuries last year and 11 deaths. About 73% of those injuries occurred during the one month surrounding the July Fourth holiday.

"Most of the injuries involved fireworks, mortar and sparklers with burns being the highest number of injuries," said Alexander Hoehn-Saric, chair of Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Hoehn-Saric says a lot of injuries come from sparklers, a firework many people seem to think is less dangerous than it is. They can take just 2-3 seconds to cause serious injury.

"People don't think of them as dangerous, but they burn at 2,000 degrees, which is as hot as a blow torch," said Hoehn-Saric.

Local fire companies say while injuries related to fireworks are a big cause for concern over the next two weekends, so is the likelihood of fires. Garger says although we had a good amount of rainfall over the last two weeks, it hasn't been enough to combat the dry winter and spring seasons.

"There is still a lot of dry grass and brush and the chance for starting a brush fire, grass fire, even structure fires is still at an elevated level right now," Garger said.

While Independence Day weekend if a busy one for firefighters, it's even busier for law enforcement. Last year, Pennsylvania State Police say they investigated 649 crashes, made more than 500 arrests for driving under the influence and handed out 24,000 citations.

About 8% of those incidents involved alcohol.

"The Fourth of July should be an occasion for fun, and not one spent in the emergency room. so as you celebrate America's birthday, please celebrate safely," Hoehn-Saric said.