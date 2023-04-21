NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Earth Day is just a day away and this year's theme is Invest in Our Planet.

WFMZ reporter, Blakely McHugh visited a local farm to learn about their safe farming practices.

Willow Haven Farm in New Tripoli is a small family farm operated by Reuben and Tessa DeMaster, and children. Tessa's family has owned the farm for over 60 years.

The certified organic farm grows ten acres of vegetables. Vegetables include broccoli, kale, peas, onions, and more.

They focus on farm to table.

"All of our food is given directly to consumers. We are not a wholesale farm, so we are direct to consumer. Most of our people will order our food online, and we have customized market boxes that will go directly to their homes in the Lehigh Valley," said Reuben.

Their Lettuce Grow Celebration is on Earth Day, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a baby animal farm tour, kids craft, an organic salad bar, and more.

To find out more, visit the Willow Haven Farm Facebook page.