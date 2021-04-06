ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Teenagers and young adults in Allentown will get the chance to win $500 and the opportunity to name a new program aimed at providing civic engagement activities for city youth.
Community Action Development Corporation of Allentown and its allies said they are launching a naming contest open to Allentown residents ages 12-24 to rename the new Neighborhood Partnership program. The contest will be administered by partners Cultural Coalition of Allentown and Obiant LLC.
The $3.9 million six-year plan, temporarily named Allentown’s Future, presents a framework on which the Neighborhood Partnership will aim to provide education, recreational, vocational and civic engagement activities for youth, ages three to 24.
Allentown youth ages 12-24 are invited to participate by uploading a video of themselves pitching their idea for the name, why they chose it, and their vision for the City of Allentown. Participants are encouraged to get their family and friends to vote for their video submission at allentownnppnamingcontest.com and share it on their social media channels to increase reach. The three entries with the most votes will advance to the next phase where the CADCA Steering Committee will select a winner.
First place will win $500, second-place will win $250, and third-place will win $125. In addition to the chance to win cash, all contest entries will be invited to be part of a Youth Business Development Course where they will learn first-hand business development practices to generate revenue, attract customers, and build a new startup from scratch. The course will be taught by Sean Albert Henry, Founder & President at Obiant LLC.
Official contest rules and instructions on how to participate in the naming contest can be found at allentownnppnamingcontest.com.
"A guiding principle behind the new Neighborhood Partnership Program is the involvement and ownership of the program by the residents of the area being served,” said Sean King, Managing Director of the Cultural Coalition of Allentown. “The naming contest, combined with the opportunities associated with the marketing course, provides young people in Allentown with a chance to explore their creativity but also put it to work to help create a business of their own. The intention is that this unique experience provides a pathway to channeling creativity into remarkable results and a bright future for all involved."