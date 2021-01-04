Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania says the pandemic is not only threatening our nation's health, but the education of vulnerable students.
"We are going to see some increased numbers of dropouts because of this pandemic," said Timothy Mulligan, President and CEO of Communities in Schools.
CIS offers support services for more than 1,500 K-though-12 students in Lehigh, Berks and Northampton counties who are at risk of dropping out. Students are referred to CIS by school districts in those counties, but CIS says current numbers only represent a portion of those presently at risk.
And CIS says the number of students it's helping is climbing. One CIS coordinator who works with middle school students says her case load tripled since the start of the pandemic and that nearly 50 percent of her students are having trouble going to their online classes.
CIS officials say part of it is that some students don't have supervision, while others are consumed with food insecurity and meeting basic needs.
Mulligan says he's worried about the students' mental health.
"Especially over the next few months winter which tends to be a time when depression and anxiety are more prevalent," said Mulligan.
Mulligan says mental health classes are helping students learn coping skills. CIS coordinators are making porch visits and using Zoom to meet student needs and keep them academically engaged.
But he says it will be long after the pandemic is over that its true impact on education will be seen.
If you would like to volunteer or donate to help CIS support at risk students you can visit the CIS website.